Join the Estes Park Mountain Shop for a Special Local Screening of WINTERLAND
Get ready Estes Park; Teton Gravity Research (TGR) is coming to town with their latest film, WINTERLAND. At its core, WINTERLAND is a celebration of ski and snowboard culture.
Showcasing some of the most thrilling and extreme footage captured by the company in its 22 years of production, TGR filmmakers collaborated with 23 of the world’s most accomplished freeskiers and snowboarders to make the film shooting at fabled location like Austria, the Coastal Mountains, Jackson Hole, and the Lofoten Islands.
“I think everyone can relate to WINTERLAND because even though it’s not one specific place, it’s more of a state of mind,” said Jon Klaczkiewicz, the Head of Production at TGR. “Beyond showcasing the incredible action our athletes continue to astound us with, WINTERLAND really embodies the magic that all skiers and snowboarders feel when they find themselves in the right place at the right time when everything comes together. The experience is shaped by the lore and legends of a place, fleeting moments of epic conditions, and the unique style of the individual. Really excited to share this one!”
The Estes Park Mountain Shop will be screening WINTERLAND at 7 p.m. this Saturday, January 18. Film attendees will also enjoy pizza, refreshments and raffles.
Tickets are only $15, and all proceeds benefit the Estes Park Mountain Shop Scholarship Fund. Admission for kids 12 and under is free with purchase of accompanying adult ticket. Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Estes Park Mountain Shop, via phone at 970-586-6548 or online at
shop.estesparkmountainshop.com/products/teton-gravity-research-winterland
