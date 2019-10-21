All Invited To Vintage Fundraiser For Crossroads Ministry

Tickets are going fast for the “Vintage 2019” event at the Dunraven Inn, the Rome of the Rockies on Sunday, October 27, from 4-7 p.m.
Each ticket entitles the holder to a chance to win a travel voucher worth $6000! Your ticket gives admittance to a party at the Dunraven Inn where the lucky winning ticket will be drawn.
You may purchase tickets at the Dunraven Inn, 2470 Colorado Highway 66, Estes Park, or by calling Brian at Crossroads at 970-577-0610.
Purchase tickets ($100 each) to enter the raffle. Then come to the party at the Dunraven Inn of Estes Park for food and wine tasting, and a lively auction. The more tickets you purchase, the better chance you have of winning this extraordinary trip and the more friends you can bring to the party.
Added this year is shuttle service to and from the Dunraven Inn, thanks to Rocky Mountain Shuttle. Park at the Country Market, 900 Moraine Ave., and take the shuttle right to the door of the event. The shuttle will run continuously from 3:45 until 7:15.
Some of the items offered for auction are:
-A week-long fishing trip to Anchorage Alaska in May or September
- A week at a Florida vacation get-away in Cape Coral, FL
-An original sculpture by Herb Mignery”
www.nationalsculptorsguild.com/artist_mignery
-One-year membership to Estes Park Recreation Center
-Original photography by Richard Hahn
-Original Arthur Shortbull painting
-Rocky Mountain Images package
-Craftsman mower
-Craftsman sofa table by Chris Jafferis, of Sticks & Stones
-Traeger Grill with complete barbeque package
-65” LD Smart TV
-“57 days to Christmas” package
-Packages to shop, play, drink, dine and relax in Estes Park
And much, much, more!
There is something for everyone in the family!
All proceeds will benefit Crossroads of Estes Park, Inc. Payment by cash, check or bank card accepted.
You need not be present to win. Raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible.
Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit agency which has been providing basic human services to residents in need who live in the Estes Valley for over 35 years. It offers assistance to clients on low or fixed incomes, partners with other agencies to maximize benefits to clients and encourages self-sufficiency of clients through educational opportunities. Crossroads, through its staff and volunteers offers a food pantry, assistance with housing, utilities, budgeting and other basic needs. crossroadsep.org
