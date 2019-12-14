You better watch out! There is a holiday festivity in preparation that you don’t want to miss! This Christmas celebration will feature the Kings of Swing along with some of Estes Park’s most talented vocalists in a dazzling show of holiday favorites. The show will be surrounded by fabulous food, magical décor, and great opportunities to share the season with your community. All this will take place in the Great Hall of American Legion Post 119 this Sunday, December 15 beginning at 3 p.m. The event is being conducted to benefit the Legion as it broadens its purposes and its capital campaign to prepare for its 2nd Century as Estes Park’s center for unity, patriotism and community.
In May 2020, American Legion Post 119 will celebrate its 100th birthday, thus beginning its 2nd century as a patriotic center for Estes Park. Since 1954, the home of American Legion Post 119 has been in the historical headquarters for the Colorado-Big Thompson Water Project, a landmark structure near the entry to Estes Park. Many long-term locals recall the days when the building served as both a support network for veterans and a center for community activities. Unfortunately, maintenance of that structure has suffered over the years, and the building lost its standing as a beacon for community involvement.
In preparation for this 2nd century, members of American Legion Post 119 have begun to reclaim its central status by consciously working toward renewing the structure and its role within the community. A “2nd Century Capital Campaign” has been developed to help fund needed repairs; a 501(c)3 Post 119 Charitable Foundation has been established to facilitate grant-seeking efforts for fundraising; and a rebranding effort has been initiated to help communicate the vision. “Circle 119” is the new moniker to encompass the historic building, the Post 119 Legion family, the Charitable Foundation, the social club and events programming, and the community organizations that operate within this building. The concept borrows from an early Arapahoe name for the Estes Valley: The Circle.
So you see, this Christmas show is much more than a fundraiser for the Legion, it is a significant kick-off for a bold move into the future for our entire community. In addition to the Kings of Swing, the show will feature the talents of Chuck and Julie Varilek, Charles and Julie Phares, Jan McCown-Ertl, Ruby Bode, Paul McDaniel, and Kris Hazelton. These performers know how to get things moving!
A holiday event such as this would not be complete without a selection of culinary delights. To guarantee your satisfaction, there will be a selection of light hors d’oeuvres before the show, with a heartier selection after the show, all prepared by the guest chef team of Maggie Treadway and Julie Pieper.
You will have the chance to make your contributions to the future of Circle 119/Legion in a variety of ways. A silent auction will include items you never dreamed you could have a chance to win! Gift trees will be available to accept your gifts of any size to Circle 119. A matching challenge grant of $25,000 has been pledged to match any gift of $100 or more to support the Legion and Circle 119.
Tickets for the event are $35 per person, $25 for Post 119 members, and $15 for those under 18. Tickets are available at Circle 119 (the Legion at 850 N. St. Vrain) which is open 3-9 p.m. daily, and through the Legion’s website (esteslegion.org) and Facebook page (facebook.com/ALPost119/). Questions?
Call 970-586-6118 or email epal@esteslegion.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.