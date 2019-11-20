Bear Tales Talk With Kim Delozier

This holiday season wouldn't it be awesome to spend the evening with your family sitting in your living room chatting with retired Great Smoky Mountains National Park Biologist, Kim Delozier, about some of his most memorable bear encounters?
Once again, Wildlife for You will present a special two-hour holiday version of “Bear Tales,” an evening of bears and bear stories. Daryl Ratajczak, former curator of the Appalachian Bear Rescue, will serve as host and talk with Kim about the many amazing stories in his best-selling “Bear in the Backseat” book series. Even more exciting is you get to interact and talk with both bear specialists since they are live and in-person...right there in your living room!
The event takes place at 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, December 5th. All you need is a computer or iPad to join in on the conversation.
To register ($15): wildlifeforyou.com/RTJCZK/beartales.html
Seats are limited so sign up now while they're still available. And remember, one registration allows you and your whole family to watch! See you there!
