On Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m. join authors and photographers, Dr. James Pickering, Derek Fortini, and Mic Clinger at the Estes Park Museum as they discuss the latest release of their updated book, Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park: Then and Now, Revised Edition. This second program in a series will highlight Downtown Estes Park. A following program to take place on August 17 will cover Rocky Mountain National Park. Light refreshments will be served courtesy of the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc.
Completely redesigned, the book explores town and valley history by comparing historic photographs, many of which are being published here for the first time, with images of those same locations taken in the past year or so. During the program, the speakers will discuss the photographs for the revised edition as well as show some of the new images included in the publication. The new book features nearly 500 images of the Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park area.
During the program, Then and Now will be available for sale with a 10% discount for current and new Museum members (shipping not included). Memberships can be purchased the day of the program. Books can also be purchased anytime during regular Museum Shop hours (Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). Buyers are invited to bring their pre-purchased copies to the program if they would like them to be personally autographed by the authors. The authors of the revised edition donated their time and talents to the project and all proceeds will be used toward a new Collections & Research Facility. Book sales and memberships are available for purchase at estesparkmuseumfriends.org or by calling 970-577-3766.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, call the Estes Park Museum at 970-586-6256 or visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum
