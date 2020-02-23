Please join the Estes Park Cycling Coalition for our February meeting. The meeting will be held at the Taharaa Mountain Lodge at 7 p.m. Our featured guest will be Mick Syzek, the Overland Mountain Bike Association (OMBA) Trails Committee Chair.
Mr Syzek will be speaking to the Coalition about the successes and challenges the OMBA has had in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming advocating mountain biking and trail building. In addition, we will be discussing the exciting new partnerships for increased trail maintenance on the Crosier Mountain trail system.
In addition to our guest speaker, we will provide updates on on-going projects and coming events such as Estes Park Adaptive Cycling Day, First Ampt Biking Amputee Ride, updates on the new “Jump Line” at the Bike Park, and planning efforts for “Bike Estes Day” which includes the Bike to Work and Bike Parade festivities.
The Estes Park Cycling Coalition is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose Mission is to promote and increase cycling of all kinds in the Estes Valley, through advocacy, education, partnerships and community building. Now in its fourth year, the Coalition strives to cultivate a biking culture in the community and make the Estes area a destination for cyclists. Please join us on Wednesday evening and be a part of the Estes Valley Biking culture.
For more information on the Estes Park Cycling Coalition, please contact president Mike Lewelling at board@bikeestes.org
