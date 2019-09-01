With changing aspen leaves, cooler temperatures, and bugling elk, autumn is a magical time of year in Rocky Mountain National Park. Come tag along on one (or both) of our fall bus tours to enjoy learning all about elk and their fascinating mating season behaviors and rituals! The Rocky Mountain Conservancy invites you to sit back and relax, from the comfort of our 14- passenger bus or 12-passenger van, while learning about this unique time of year from experienced naturalists who will be your personal tour guides for the trip. Participants should bring warm layers, water, cameras, binoculars, and a snack. Registration for each of the following tours covers park entrance fees and the driver will pick up and drop off participants at the Fall River Visitor Center at 3450 Fall River Road just before the north entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.
Elk Expeditions
September 5, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27, 28, 30 5:00 p.m. – Dusk (7:00-7:30 p.m.)
October 3, 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 12
4:30 p.m.-Dusk (6:30 – 7:00 p.m.)
From Elk to Aspen
September 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 8:00-11:00 a.m.
October 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12
8:00-11:00 a.m.
Instructors for the bus tours range by date, but each instructor brings a wealth of knowledge about the natural and human history of Rocky Mountain National Park, as well as the plant and animal biodiversity found inside the park. The Rocky Mountain Conservancy is proud to host instructors with highly diverse backgrounds in environmental science, outdoor recreation, early childhood education, and adult interpretive programming.
For additional information about these bus tours or to register today, give the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Field Institute a call at (970) 586-3262 or visit our website at: rmconservancy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.