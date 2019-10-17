Rotary Extends Heartfelt Thanks To Safeway For Pumpkin Donation
This Friday, October 18th will be the annual pumpkin distribution day at the Estes Park Elementary School. This fun holiday tradition was started in October 1936 by the late R. L. Brodie and taken over by the Estes Park Rotary Club to continue the tradition in the memory of him. Rotarians love this event and the chance to see the smiles on the faces of all the children. The Rotary Club of Estes Park extends heartfelt thanks and salutes Safeway for their help in continuing this 83 year old tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.