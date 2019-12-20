Estes Park Archives Christmas Program

Drop in to "Ten Letters" on 240 Moraine Avenue this Saturday, December 21, anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the final get together of the year. Because it is the holiday season, we will be decorating homemade cookies and making "star trees."
Estes Park Archives spokesperson John Meissner will provide an update on the search for an authentic, verifiable photograph of early Estes Park photographer James R. Riddle.
The surprise of last week's program was how an image provided by an invited speaker only added to the debate - Does the label on the photograph indicate the individual pictured, or the individual who took the picture?
The program and cookies are free, and reservations are not required. Everyone, including first-time visitors to Estes Park and relatives in town to enjoy family or frolic in the snow, is invited to come and hear the exciting things planned for "Ten Letters" in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.