Celebrate Life In Estes Park And Tell Your Story

Tell your locals story! Pot luck desserts, bring musical instruments, games, hang out with new and old friends and portraits with Zach
By: Cindy Elkins
In August of 1989, I moved to Estes Park after graduating from Colorado State University, to accept a job teaching art at the elementary school. A dream job, in an amazing mountain town came true for me. At the time thought that I would commit to five-six years, now it's 30 years later and I want to bring people together to share their experiences of why they came here and how they have carved out a home in this beautiful rugged valley. There are so many interesting, creative, hard-working people up here and we all have a story. Reading accounts of the different ways people showed up after the 2013 flood, and other natural disasters that this town has faced, it strikes me that we are a community that knows how to pull together and support during hard times. So, this celebration is based on sharing during a non-crisis time to develop our relationships even more.
The event takes place Thursday, August 15 at Elkins Distillery from 4 p.m. to close.
