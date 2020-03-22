Executive Director for Crossroads Ministry, Brian Schaffer, has a message for everyone. “Our previously scheduled concert with Cowboy Brad has been rescheduled for May 17. We are trusting that we will be experiencing a much healthier climate by this new date, so we with gather together to enjoy some great music and celebrate the work Crossroads is doing in the community. Even though our Neighbors in Need Challenge officially begins on April 1st, but we are accepting donations now to help with the influx of people who are coming to Crossroads for assistance. As many of you know we have an opportunity before us to double donations in the months of April and May due to a generous matching grant of $50,000 from one of our faithful supporters. We want to take full advantage of this gift knowing that all the money raised will be going to feed hungry families. Our goal is to raise over $100,000 in two months. Spring is the time to plant seeds in order to have a harvest in the summer, so please consider planting some of your seed money into the work we’re doing in the community. We believe your investment will produce much fruit in the lives of our neighbors who call the Estes Valley their home. We are in need now more than ever before so we can continue to help our neighbors who are struggling through a challenging season of unknowns caused by the Coronavirus. Please consider making a donation online at www.CrossroadsEP.org/Give or mail a check to PO Box 3616, Estes Park, CO 80517. Thank you for being generous!” See you at the Concert on Sunday, May 17!!
Cowboy Brad Crossroads Benefit Concert Rescheduled For May 17th
