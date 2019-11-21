This is your last weekend to enjoy the Estes Park Repertoire Theatre Company’s production of "The Kitchen Witches" by Caroline Smith. Remaining shows will be performed at the American Legion Post 119 great hall November 22, 23 and 24. Curtain time is 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3:00 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.
"The Kitchen Witches" is the hilarious story of two chefs with cooking shows on a local public access television station in a small town in Colorado. The two of them end up sharing a show, in spite of the fact that they have hated each other for over forty years! The results are chaos!
The EPRTC presented this play several years ago for a very limited run. It was so well received that they decided to do it again. The two lady chefs are played by CJ Jenson and Christann Higley. Elizabeth Potter plays Stephanie, the show's producer and director, Rik Forschmiedt plays Rob, the show manager and Cassie Weber does the commercials.
Tickets are available in advance at Macdonald Book Shop for $15.00 per performance, as well as at the door. The American Legion serves dinner on Friday evenings, so come for dinner and the play. Call 586-6118 for dinner reservations.
The EPRTC would like to thank the Estes Arts District for making this play possible. We would not have been able to do it without their generous donation.
