There’s a lot going on just 20 minutes from Estes Park on Saturday, August 24.That’s because the small mountain hamlet is hosting a wide array of activities to celebrate the 11th Run Like The Wind 5K, Walk Like The Breeze 2K and Dog Jog, one of the most picturesque high-altitude runs in the state. This year, there will be even more to enjoy including a Dog Show, Pancake breakfast, ice cream social and more.
It all starts with race registration at 7:30 a.m. at The Old Gallery. The race begins at 9 a.m. in front of the Allenspark Post Office. The awards ceremony takes place at 10 a.m.
All information for runners and walkers and their dogs can be found at www.RunLikeTheWind5K.com. All participants will receive a commemorative runner’s cap. Race Day registration is $35. The 2K Walk is $20, regardless of registration timing. Dog Jog entry is an additional $5, which includes a doggie goodie bag from Estes Park Pet Supply Company. All dogs that have been registered for the Dog Jog are automatically entred into the Dog Show. Other dogs can enter the Dog Show for $5 are welcome to participate.
The Allenspark Area Club is sponsoring their Pancake Breakfast between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Allenspark Fire Station next to The Old Gallery. Adults are $8 and children $5, with proceeds benefitting student scholarships. The Allenspark Fire Department will host a fire extinguisher check and demonstrations from 9 a.m. until noon. The Dog Show is at 10:30 a.m. and the Allenspark Hilltop Guild will be hosting a Cake Walk at The Old Gallery at 11 a.m. In addition, the Allenspark Community Church in downtown Allenspark is hosting an ice cream social from noon until 2 p.m. Ice cream is $1 per scoop.
Packet pickup and race day registration for the 5K and 2K begins at 7:30 a.m. at The Old Gallery located at 14863 Hwy 7. All proceeds benefit The Old Gallery, which is a nonprofit.
At an elevation of 8,504 ft., both the 5K and 2K take place on dirt roads that wind through wildflowers and pine forests, boasting views of high mountain peaks.
“Runners come from all over the Front Range and Denver to do this high altitude run,” said The Old Gallery Events and Operations Manager Peggy Mauerman. “It’s a gorgeous course and a great way to enjoy a mountain morning." This is the second year there has been a Dog Jog. “People love to walk and run with their dogs and we wanted to cater to them,” she added.
The awards ceremony takes place at approximately 10 a.m. Awards will be given to the top three overall winners (male and female) and to First and Second place runners in each age category (male and female). This year’s awards are rocks painted by local artists.
Nineteen artists will be displaying their works at The Old Gallery from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. that day. “The Old Gallery is home to a wide variety of regional and nationally-acclaimed artists, photographers and jewelry designers,” said Mauerman. “We also have a Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store here. It’s a great center for community, the arts and visitors.”
Allenspark is an unspoiled mountain town with gorgeous views and friendly people, just 20 minutes from Estes Park and 25 minutes from Lyons. Visitors can enjoy shopping at Distant Harbors, a popular boutique and gift store. The famed Meadow Mountain Café and Rock Creek Tavern Pizza Parlor are also in Allenspark.
For more details about the race, printable registration forms and to register online visit www.RunLikeTheWind5K.com
The Old Gallery is located at 14863 Hwy.7, 20 minutes south of Estes Park. For information about The Old Gallery, this event and other activities and concerts, visit www.theoldgallery.org.
