Nick Mollé will present his PBS film Nature of the Beasts on Thursday, December 19th at the Historic Park Theatre in downtown Estes Park. The acclaimed film ran previously to a full house at the Theatre and this will give those who missed it a chance to see it along with a very special offer. The $10 admission charge will be subtracted from the price of the Blu-ray/DVD combo for anyone wishing to purchase one (one per ticket). These come nicely packaged with the unbearably cute Pika (Dick Orleans Photo) on the cover and make excellent Christmas gifts.
Nick recently attended the American Public Television National Conference where he met with representatives from hundreds of PBS stations who will be airing Walk in the Park with Nick Mollé: Nature of the Beasts this year. Nick stated, “While seeing it on TV is a great way to experience the film, seeing it on the “Big Screen” is the best way.
This film studies with the experts the effect of crowding and climate on our Rocky Mountain National Park. Nick and his fellow producers want to express that through education, we can work towards a sustainable future of our protected wilderness places. With regard to our sacred inheritance, Nick states in the film, “This is the place where art and science confess their secret identity as twins….. as I read the invitation, I see the word respect but I do not see entitlement.”
Join Nick and his friends for a special Holiday presentation with a “surprise” appearance for an evening of fun and conversation at the Historic Park Theatre on Thursday evening December 19 at 7 p.m. Your admission fee will be subtracted from the price of the Blu-ray DVD package. These make excellent Christmas gifts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.