EVICS will be canceling the Be Ready Fair in Estes Park. We are abiding by the regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during these uncertain times. The CDC advised on Sunday that organizers should cancel all events with more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks. Thank you all for helping us stay strong in our communities by practicing social distancing when possible and following the CDC’s guidelines. EVICS appreciates everyone’s willingness to participate and all our partners’ contributions in this year’s Be Ready Fair and we will let you know if it can be re-scheduled later on this year.
In addition, due to the current public health situation, EVICS will be rescheduling the Annual Early Childhood Conference to a later date (to be determined). Please continue to reach out to our team via email or phone for any assistance you may need, and we will do our best to answer questions, provide services, and connect you to other resources as we all work together to navigate these uncertain times. The EVICS office will be open on a limited schedule to attend to families in need from noon till 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. EVICS can provide families with diapers and feminine hygiene kits for moms! (please contact us at office@evics.org or call 970-586-3055 for more information).
