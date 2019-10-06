“Treasure Tables” Arts and Crafts Sale returns to the Pavilion in Stanley Park Fairgrounds for the annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. sponsored by Estes Park P.E.O. Chapter IY.
There is always something special at “Treasure Tables” for everyone. From stocking stuffers to beautifully carved rocking chairs, enjoy the experience of Treasure Tables! Shoppers’ choices include nature-related crafts, one-of-a-kind art, pottery, bird houses, handcrafted soaps, wood items of everything for the table to the table itself, knitted goods, “wearable art,” holiday items, a varied and eclectic selection of jewelry, and many more treasures to adorn home and self. You’ll find unique hostess gifts and a wide selection of food products. Enjoy and take home the delicious baked goods from IY members that also generate money for the scholarship fund.
Chapter IY proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to support P.E.O. International projects. “Each year Treasure Tables has grown in size,” says co-chair Nancy Hills. “Our goals include informing the community of the benefits of P.E.O. International’s educational opportunities for women, and to offer a wonderful variety of outstanding handcrafted items for all ages and tastes.” All proceeds IY receives support the mission of P.E.O: to help women of all ages further their education. “This charitable fundraiser has been wonderfully supported by our community and we hope to see even more people attend this great sale of affordable, handcrafted and unique craftsmanship items,” says Hills.
If you are a vendor and interested in purchasing space for next year’s Treasure Tables, speak to an IY member during the fundraiser. Vendors find IY members eager to help in any way to facilitate a fun and enjoyable experience at this show. Vendors only pay for table space and are not charged any other fees. We especially encourage any P.E.O. Chapter to participate with us. Purchasing table space at Treasure Tables will give your chapter an opportunity for an extra fundraiser. We welcome as many chapters as possible.
Treasure Tables vendors are from many different areas. One local vendor who is returning for the fifth year is a new member of Chapter IY, Lorraine Atterbury, a former Frontier Airlines flight attendant. “It has always been my vision to help women feel beautiful. I never knew how I could accomplish this goal,” says Atterbury. “Then, in 2013 when the floods hit Estes Park, the road to my home was washed away. I was not able to get back for two weeks due to the road closures. During that time I met a wonderful lady who taught me how to do basic glass work. I knew this was my calling and how it would accomplish my vision. The glass was so beautiful and I was so excited to start making jewelry that women would enjoy.
It has been a pleasure to have return customers over the past few years, and I enjoy seeing them wear my jewelry. I do not have a background or history in art, so I always tell others to never say never. I think we all have talent within us. I am so grateful this has come into my life. I create each piece of jewelry designed to bring out the beauty in all of us.” Come to Treasure Tables and see, admire and purchase Lorraine’s and the other artisans’ beautiful crafts. Everyone has a story. It will allow P.E.O. to help other women achieve and be able to use their talents.
Mark your calendar now for this fabulous one-day sales extravaganza: Saturday, October 12th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pavilion in Stanley Park Fairgrounds. P.E.O. Chapter IY greatly appreciates your support. Follow us on Facebook @TreasureTables to view some of the beautiful items that will be for sale. You’ll find the perfect handcrafted gift for yourself or others. Co-chair Suzanne Miller says, “Look for Treasure Tables posters around town and invite your friends and family to come with you. It’s a great pre-Christmas buying opportunity for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.