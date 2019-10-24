The Rocky Mountain region is home to a booming craft spirits industry. The Town of Estes Park and the Estes Park Events Complex are excited to announce the return of the Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival this Saturday, Oct. 26.
Distillers and consumers of fine spirits are invited to celebrate this craft at a special tasting festival. The event will take place at the Estes Park Event Center, 1125 Rooftop Way, from 2 to 5 p.m. Presenting sponsor Elkins Distilling Co. is also offering a limited amount of tickets to a distillery tour an hour before the event.
Guests at the Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival will receive a souvenir tasting glass that may be used during the festival to sample products from a variety of the region’s finest distillers. The event will also feature live music, food vendors, bar games and a free shuttle. Tickets are $35 per person or $65 for a couple, and locals can receive a 25 percent discount with the code ESTES25. Designated drivers (21+) can purchase a $5 ticket at the gate only. Tickets may be purchased at www.epspirits.com or by calling 970-586-6104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.