The Town of Estes Park’s Events Division is pleased to announce the return of the Estes Park Winter Festival in 2020. The event will take place Jan. 18 and 19 at the Estes Park Events Center from 12 to 4 p.m. both days.
This year’s festival features live music, a silent disco, beer samples from local breweries, food vendors, kids’ activities, inflatable bounce houses, and the annual chili cook-off. The Town encourages any community members interested in participating to apply.
Vendors and Brewers
Winter-themed retail vendors and breweries can apply for booth spaces at epwinterfestival.com. Breweries are paid a stipend to provide tasting samples at the event, and retail vendors pay a nominal fee to sell products at their booths. Breweries will also have a chance to win gold, silver, or bronze medals for the People’s Choice Award.
Sponsors
The Winter Festival has been successful in past years due to the generous support of community sponsors. Event sponsors and lodging sponsors who can donate rooms are needed. For more information and to apply, please visit epwinterfestival.com.
Chili Chefs
The Winter Festival chili competition is sponsored by the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) and is open to anyone with a pot, a stove, and a great chili recipe! The cook-off will feature three categories: CASI Red Chili meeting the guidelines of the CASI organization; Open Chili including green, vegetarian, or other not prepared in accordance to CASI guidelines; and a local Restaurant Chili Challenge. For more information or to apply, please visit epwinterfestival.com.
For questions about the 2020 Winter Festival, please contact Special Events Coordinator Beth Headley at bheadley@estes.org.
