Harvard's beloved blonde takes the stage by pink storm in this fun, upbeat story of self-discovery.
Get ready, Estes Park! The EPHS and Thespian Troupe #7284 is set to present Legally Blonde. Music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach. Based on the novel by Amanda Brow and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture.
EPHS and the Thespian Troupe 7284 are working hard on their production of “Legally Blonde the Musical.” The musical is based off of the 2001 hit movie we have all come to love! Elle Woods is a sorority girl at UCLA and is anticipating getting engaged to her long-time boyfriend Warner. What she thinks is an engagement dinner turns out to be a break up dinner. She decides that the only way to get Warner back is to follow him to Harvard Law school. Throughout the show, no one has faith in Elle Woods because of her looks. She manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while also staying true to herself. This musical is full of fun upbeat songs and is a show you won’t want to miss.
Legally Blonde Cast List
Elle Woods-Arden Thompson
Warner-Geo Dumont
Emmett- Noel Villanueva
Paulette-Kyra MacGregor
Brooke-Amelia Fichera
Vivenne-Maia Faulkner
Callahan-Obadiah Jones
Carlos-Evan Atkins
Margot-Ashley Maese
Serna-Samantha Workman
Pilar-Molly Larson
Kate-Sydney Lewelling
Enid- Skye Hester
Aaron-Jack Klipstein
Padamadan/Dewey-Gunnar Friesen
Winthrop- Atlas Rhode
Lowell- Brayden Bojan
Pforzheimer- Caleb Kilgore
Kyle- Shawn Mitlyng
Nikos- Oliver Schweitzer
Ensemble
Alondra Olivas, Lizzie Doan, Bella Walker, Alex Wollett, Oliver Schweitzer, Jade Olivas, Skye Powell, Ashley Doan, Shalee Turner, Gwen Harrison, Allainah Muelener, Alanna Finch, Owen Scott, Nate Goodwin, Haddi Thompson and Tirzah Vancil.
This great show will be presented in the EPHS Auditorium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $15, student/child are just $12. Tickets may be purchased online at www.estesschools.org or at the door prior to performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.