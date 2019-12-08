Looking for unique and original holiday gifts? Then head to the Holiday Art Show And Sale at The Old Gallery in Allenspark going on every weekend until Christmas. Both distinctive and original art created by a wide variety of artists can be found in all price ranges.
The Old Gallery is one of the most unique galleries in all of Colorado, featuring fine arts created by local artists from Boulder and Larimer counties,” said artist Kathy Banich. The art ranges from oil paintings, watercolors and drawings to stained glass, jewelry, ceramics and gourds,” she said. Artists have created cards, calendars, coasters, ornaments and more for this special Art Show.
Artists featured in the show and sale include Lydia Pottoff, Lyn Ferguson, Connie Garcia, Elizabeth Hake, Terry Kasprzak, Cheryl Pennington, Jim Upchurch and Dawn Wilson.
Located at 14863 Highway 7 at the entrance to Allenspark, The Old Gallery is 20 minutes south of Estes Park and 20 minutes from Lyons. It’s a beautifully renovated 1940s log structure that is home to 20 local artists.
The Old Gallery is a non-profit that provides art, education, entertainment and social services to area residents and visitors, including the Community Cupboard Food Bank, Community Closet, art and yoga classes, concerts and even juggling classes.
“The Old Gallery really captures the spirit of this mountain community. It’s a place for our local artists to display and sell their work,” said Banich.
Winter hours at The Old Gallery are 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
