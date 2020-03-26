You can now bring the joys of live children’s storytime right into your home—and say hello to the friendly faces of the library staff. Or maybe take part in an engaging book discussion. Learn about a new library resource—like free online classes. How about taking part in a bilingual conversation cafe?
All of these programs have happened over the past week since the Library has temporarily shifted its programs from in-person to live-stream. The benefits include not only being able to watch live, but also the opportunity to watch the recordings anytime later on your schedule.
The complete list of upcoming programs can now be found on the home-page at estesvalleylibrary.org. Currently, these programs take place via Facebook or the Zoom platform. Participants can find links to the programs through the Library website.
Here is the roster of programs happening this week, and no advance sign-up is necessary:
Live Storytime with Mr. Chase
Friday, March 27, 10:30-11 a.m. (Facebook)
Live Spanish Read-Aloud with Gretel
Friday, March 27, 11:30-11:45 a.m. (Facebook)
Live Storytime with Melanie
Monday, March 30, 10:30-11 a.m. (Facebook)
Live Book Discussion with Cheryl
Tuesday, March 31, 10:30 a.m.-noon (Zoom)
Live Try-It Tuesday for Kids
Tuesday, March 31, 1:30-2 p.m. (Facebook)
Live: Baby Storytime with Melanie
Wednesday, April 1, 10:30-11 a.m. (Facebook)
Live Drawing Lessons with Chase
Wednesday, April 1, 1:30-2 p.m., (Facebook)
Mindful Moment program with Hannah Knox
Thursday, April 2, 9-9:30 a.m. (Facebook)
Live Storytime with Chase
Thursday, April 2, 1:30-2 p.m. (Facebook)
Conversation Cafe with Gretel
Thursday, April 2, 4-5 p.m., (Zoom)
