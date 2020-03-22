Estes Valley Farmer’s Market

The first Estes Valley Farmers Market is scheduled to open June 4th, 2020. The market is relocating to the visitor's center where parking is abundant and is a great location. There will have plenty of handicap parking as well as parking for large customer pick ups. Additionally there will be various hand washing stations and this year there will be no sample tasting. Every precaution will be made to bring the freshest produce, food, and plants. Please direct any questions to vickieden3@yahoo.com.

