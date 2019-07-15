This is your chance! WolfWood Refuge makes their annual visit to Hermit Park Open Space in Larimer County near Estes Park on Saturday, July 20, from 10:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 21, from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wolf talks: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. & Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
At the WolfWood Refuge visit, you will have the opportunity to meet our new ambassador wolves, enjoy petting the wolves, take photos, and go home with all the free wolf fur you can handle. Also, “Big O” is well and will be traveling with us this year.
There are currently over 60 wolves and wolf/dogs housed at WolfWood. We are one of the few wolf refuges still accepting animals. For more information visit: www.wolfwoodrefuge.org
There will be lots of new WolfWood items for sale with 100% of the profits supporting the refuge.
Please do not bring dogs.
A $9.00 daily entrance permit is required for the park fee.
Hermit Park graciously donates the space for Wolfwood to make this visit each year.
For more information please go to www.co.larimer.co.us/parks/hermitpark.cfm
