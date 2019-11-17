On Saturday, November 23, at 2:00 p.m. learn from the locals at the Estes Park Museum during the fall series, Estes Speaks. For the third of four oral histories, staff will be sharing the 2013 video interview of Dr. Jim Detterline (1956-2016). Interviewed by Bryon Hoerner, Detterline reflects on his time in Estes Park primarily describing his years climbing and serving as the Longs Peak Supervisory Climbing Ranger, earning the nickname, "Mr. Longs Peak." Detterline was involved in more than 1,200 search and rescue missions, and recounts a couple of thrilling adventures. Program attendees will be invited to share stories related to the interview after each program which will be moderated by museum staff.
In his interview, Dr. Detterline, describes his childhood, his first forays into climbing, and his time spent in Estes Park. A man with many interests, Detterline earned a Master's Degree in vertebrate zoology, and a Ph.D. in invertebrate zoology. He served as a climbing ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park from 1987 to 2009. In 1995, he was presented with the Department of the Interior's Medal of Valor for a rescue of two people in a raging river near Horseshoe Falls.
Starting in the late 1970s, museum and library staff began gathering interviews from local individuals. Interviewing has continued up through the 2013 flood and a series in 2014 with prominent local climbers/mountaineers. With a variety of topics and eras spanning across more than 150 interviews, the Museum has taken the platform to let those who experienced history tell it themselves. Please join us as we explore the collection.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, call the Estes Park Museum at 970-586-6256 or visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.