St. Baldrick’s Foundation event to raise money to find the best treatments for kids with cancer
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of children's cancer research grants, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at Estes Park Mountain Shop this Saturday, March 14, where volunteers will shave their heads to raise money for lifesaving childhood cancer research.
Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and in the U.S. one in five kids diagnosed won’t survive. Even for kids who do survive, by the time they’re 50, more than 99% have had a chronic health problem and 96% have experienced severe or life-threatening conditions. From its beginnings, St. Baldrick’s has believed that kids deserve the chance to be kids – fun-loving, carefree, refreshingly honest, and always a little goofy – and deserve the chance at a healthy future. That’s why St. Baldrick’s is on a mission to help kids defy the odds of childhood cancer by funding the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place. Donations raised at events like this have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $282 million, making it the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants.
Over the course of 17 years, the Estes Park Mountain Shop has raised over $222,000 for kids with cancer. For year 18, our goals are set even higher as we acknowledge that unlike many of these children who face an uncertain future, we are lucky enough to know our hair will grow back. We invite you to join us in making a “bald” statement and helping us conquer kids’ cancer. While going bald is not for everyone, you can still help! Sign up to volunteer at our event, set up a fundraising page, make a donation or simply help us by spreading the word to friends and family. This year’s event will include food, drink, inspiration from survivors and tons of fun as we brave the shave for childhood cancer research on March 14th. Head-shaving will commence at 4 p.m.
Date: This Saturday, March 14, 2020
Event Location: Estes Park Mountain Shop
Event Time: 4-7 p.m.
Join the fight. You can make a difference in the war against childhood cancers by participating in a head-shaving event. Register. Fundraise. Show-up. Shave. Visit Stbaldricks.org/get-involved to learn more.
About St. Baldrick’s Foundation
Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of pediatric cancer research grants, is on a mission to defy childhood cancers by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick’s, you don’t just give to one institution–you give to virtually every institution treating kids with cancer across the U.S. and beyond. As a leader in the pediatric cancer community, St. Baldrick’s works tirelessly to ensure that current and future children diagnosed with cancer will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment from the best leaders in the pediatric oncology field. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #DFYchildhoodCancers.
