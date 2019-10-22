Bags N’ Brews Cornhole Tournament In Estes Park November 9th

A cornhole tournament to benefit the American Cancer Society and Estes Park Health will take place Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Estes Park Event Center, 1125 Rooftop Way.
This team event is a single elimination style tournament with winners advancing to the next round. Since this is an event to benefit the American Cancer Society, teams are encouraged to fundraise. After elimination, your team is encouraged to keep playing on the open courts provided. Enjoy food trucks and the beer vendors. Final schedule will be based off total number of participating teams.
Schedule of Events
12:00 p.m.-Event Center opens/Check-in begins
12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.-Practice window 1:00 p.m.-Tournament begins
5:00 p.m.-Final games and winners are announced
Sponsorship Opportunities
Title: $5,000
• Event will be “Presented by”
• Opportunity to have six two-person teams to compete
• 8 boards with your company logo displayed
• Complimentary collateral table to promote company and provide giveaways
• 20 complimentary spectator passes to event
• Logo to be displayed on event website
• Opportunity to display two company banners at event (banner provided by company)
Platinum: $2,500
• Opportunity to have three two-person teams to compete in the tournament
• Four boards with your company logo displayed
• Complimentary collateral table to promote company and
• 10 complimentary spectator passes to event
• Logo to be displayed on event website
• Opportunity to display one company banner at event (banner provided by company)
Gold: $500
• Opportunity to have one, two-person team to compete in the tournament
• Two boards with your company logo displayed
• Complimentary collateral table to promote company and
• Logo to be displayed on website
• Opportunity to display one company banner at event (banner provided by company)
Board Sponsor: $250
• One board with your company logo displayed
• Opportunity to display one company banner at event
• Name listed on event website
About ACS
Our mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
The largest voluntary health organization in the United States
Over 2 million dedicated volunteers
47 Nobel Prize winners for cancer research since 1946
4.6 billion invested in cancer research since 1946
More than $9 million currently invested in research grants in Colorado
Questions? Contact Jon Hodde at jonhodde@icloud.com or Megan Clarkson, megan.clarkson@cancer.org or register online at www.estesparksbags.org
