The Art Center of Estes Park announces its newest upcoming exhibit opening on October 4, “Black, White, Color” by local photographer Larry Purdy. Larry Purdy began his journey into photography 25 years ago. What he found almost immediately was a new world, a world that he had never seen before…he had been there, but never really saw or felt what was there. All he could say was WOW as to what he had been missing. It did not take long for him to realize that to take a photo and have it represent what he actually saw and felt was quite difficult. His passion is the outdoors, and his photographs are a result of having a fun-loving life finding and documenting that beauty through creativity. The opening will be part of the First Friday Art Groove from 5-8 pm. Wine and refreshments will be served. Larry is donating a duraplaque print for a door prize.
The Estes Valley Plein Air exhibit is in its final days. Don’t miss out on viewing this exciting display of the talents and skills of the artists who visited us to paint our area. All artwork is for sale, from award winners to nocturne and paint our town scenes to miniatures. We also invite you to vote for your favorite piece as part of the People’s Choice Award that will be tabulated and given out at the end of the show on September 27.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
