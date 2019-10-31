Come down for a pre-holiday party on Friday, November 1st starting at 5 p.m. throughout the village. Shop small businesses for your holiday shopping and watch us dance a jig of joy. Ride the free Estes Park Trolley to stay warm between stops. There will be show openings, art demos, prizes, tasty treats and artists to chat with along the way. Bring a friend or come and meet some new friends and perhaps find a delightful piece of art to take home with you.
Collect gallery marks on a Groovy Gallery Travel Card for a chance to win a gift card.
How to enter drawing:
1. Get a Groovy Gallery travel card.
2. Get a minimum of four different gallery signatures.
3. Add your contact information.
4. Turn in your signed travel card.
5. Done!
More event details can be found at www.estesartsdistrict.org
November Participating Galleries
Alan Shadduck's Images of Estes Park, 181(B) W. Riverside Drive. Meet photographers Alan and Leanne. Enjoy live music by local musician Dayna Burke. Dayna will be performing her original Estes Park & Colorado songs. Get 10% off all purchases, including RMNP portrait bookings. Complimentary snacks, coffee and iced tea. 5-8 p.m.
Inspired Artisan Market & Studio, 157 W. Elkhorn Avenue Unit 8, (2nd floor in the Old Church Shops). Inspired Artisan Market & Studio will have live music from harpist Alaina Bongers and a live acrylic pouring demos from artist Natalie Patrick. Join in the fun and make your own 8 x 10 acrylic pour painting for $15. 5-8 p.m.
The Studio Fine Art & Framing, 541 Big Thompson Ave. (behind Reel Mtn. Theater/Stanley Village). New works from artists Greg Miles, K.C. Benson, Jerry Allison and more. Enjoy homemade vittles, hip music, delicious people. Be there. 5-8 p.m.
The Art Center of Estes Park, 517 Big Thompson Ave. Larry Purdy's photographic exhibit "Black, White, Color" is on display along with outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media. Founding Art Center member Chris Switzer has donated a handwoven wool scarf to give as a door prize. You are invited to sign-up and do not have to be present to win. 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Artisans, 360 E. Elkhorn Ave. This is a wonderful opportunity to start your holiday shopping or at least get some great holiday gift ideas. Preview jewelry lines from over 20 different designers or find that perfect piece of art that will truly add joy to your life. Tasty snacks and beverages await you during this town wide First Friday! Art Groove event. 5-8 p.m.
Images of RMNP, 203 Park Lane-Erik Stensland will be present to answer questions and sign books. There are many new autumn images displayed on the gallery walls. Most items and special orders will be 15% off, plus enjoy autumn themed treats! 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Collections, 141 E. Elkhorn Ave. Meet the artist Brooke Connor, a very talented Boulder, Colorado-based fine artist. She uses primarily Copic markers to create vivid and eye-popping representations of all kinds of animals. Chat with Brooke about her work plus enjoy a free live jazz concert with Max Wagner (sax) and Stu MacAskie (piano). Complimentary food and refreshments will be served. Bring a friend and have some fun. You never know what you might see during this fun town-wide art event. 5-8 p.m.
Stop in for a Drop!
Enjoy a true taste of Colorado along the First Friday! Art Groove route. Try a tasting or a flight at these recommended local Craft Beverage Establishments.
• Rock Cut Brewing Co. - Groovy specials plus Zac Bunch photography.
• Snowy Peaks Winery -tasting room open until 7 p.m., live music: Jeff Neilson & Karen Nicholson 4-6.
• Elkins Tasting Room - Colorado style whisky.
• Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co - Art display and live music, live music: Random and True 5-7:30 p.m.
• Vino Giú - Chocolate, wine, cheese, charcuterie and VitaJuwel - ½ off flights.
• Avant Garde Brewery - exploring the experimental approach to brewing beer.
Come out and see beautiful artwork plus enjoy a true taste of Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.