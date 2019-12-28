Families love to come to Estes Park to visit their relatives for the holidays. There’s something special about spending time together here in our winter wonderland! But once dinner is over and the presents are opened, it may be a little overwhelming with all those extra people in the house. The Webster Dictionary defines cabin fever as extreme irritability and restlessness from living in a confined indoor area for a prolonged time with symptoms that include climbing the walls, restlessness and temporary insanity. Who wants that? Bring the family to the Rec Center to share some quality active time together no matter what the weather.
Hayley Christian, Ph.D, is a Professor at the University of Australia’s School of Population Health. She has more than 18 years of experience of research in the field of turning challenges into opportunities to make a positive difference in people’s health. She commented, “It is important that we look at different ways to engage children, and get them more physically active, playing outdoors and away from devices. There are a range of important health benefits in doing so, such as instilling the importance of physical activity early on which has life-long benefits” (2018). The Estes Valley Rec Center has something for everyone under your roof! The younger kids will enjoy the leisure pool, and the more experienced swimmers can train in the lap pool. The fitness enthusiast can schedule a workout with one of our certified personal trainers, or sign up for a spinning, yoga or HIIT cardio class. There are free weights and machines as well as kettlebells and punching bags. There are opportunities to play pickleball, basketball and even ping pong. If the weather is nice, head over to the Lake Estes 9-Hole Golf Course for a round of Disc Golf! And if the grand-dog needs to run, we have a fenced dog park with a small dog area over at Stanley Park.
Don’t let cabin fever get the best of your family holiday. Head over to the Estes Valley Community Center and have some fun together! You can create memories that will last a lifetime.
Check our website evrpd.com for our holiday schedule and extended hours for the aquatic center. We hope to see you there!
Resource: www.telethonkids.org.au/contact-us/our-people/c/hayley-christian/
