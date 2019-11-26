Macdonald Book Shop is excited to host the authors and photographer of Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park Then and Now for a book signing at the store on December 7th, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. James Pickering, Derek Fortini and Mic Clinger will all be in the shop to sign your purchase.
Completely redesigned, the book explores historic locations in Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park while comparing them with contemporary photographs.
Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park Then and Now, with more than 500 photographs, introduces the reader to 142 separate historic sites and structures, 44 of them new to this edition. Taken together these landmarks and landscapes trace the evolution of the Estes Park Region from Joel Estes' period to current time.
James Pickering, the author-editor of more than thirty books on Estes Park and the American West, was appointed Historian Laureate of the Town of Estes park in 2006. Mic Clinger, a Department of Defense analyst and engineer who lives east of Denver, started taking photographs at the age of fourteen with an old Tower camera from Sears. In 2003, he and Pickering embarked on the ambitious project of combining photographs and history that led to the first edition of this book. Derek Fortini, who resides in Estes Park, holds both a B.A. and M.A. in art history from the University of Denver. He is the Director of the Estes Park Museum (since 2009).
Come in to Macdonald Book Shop and get your signed copies for Christmas presents.
