Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Cloudy with a few snow showers likely changing to rain showers as the day progresses. High 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.