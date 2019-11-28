For Estes Park residents interested in history, what Estes Park history books would be considered essential to a personal library?
Do twenty “must-have” reference books form the core of every respectable collection? Are first editions of these books important, or do later editions contain more information?
What if someone wanted to build an Estes Park library on a budget – Could a decent non-fiction grouping on a bookshelf be assembled for under $100?
Answers to these questions and many more will be discussed at a special Estes Park Archives program on Saturday, December 7, at “Ten Letters” on 240 Moraine Avenue, in the Gaslight Square complex.
Those attending are encouraged to bring a book of their own they consider especially relevant to Estes Park’s history, or even to their personal history as Estes Park residents.
One or two invited out-of-town historians will be in attendance, so make sure to schedule an hour to drop by. The free program begins promptly at 1:00 p.m., and plenty of parking is available this time of year across the street.
No reservations are required, and you don’t have to be a member to participate. Call 586-4889 for more information.
