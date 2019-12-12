The Joseph J. Duncan, Jr. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 is pleased to announce to the community that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be greeting the Tiny Tots (infants thru 11 yr. olds) this Saturday, December 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Tiny Tots takes place at the American Legion Post 119 building, 850 N. St. Vrain, Estes Park. (at the corner of Hwy. 36 and Hwy. 7).
Tiny Tots will be able to share their wish list with Santa directed by Auxiliary and Newcomer Elves, receive a small bag of Christmas candy and choose an age related gift. Santa has brought his workshop along for young ones that would like to work on a tree ornament or personal craft to take home. The elves will help family groups as they take their own photos. Punch, cookies (provided by the Donut ladies) and a warm beverage for the parents will be provided.
Come, join in on the traditional, family generational, celebration provided by the American Legion Auxiliary for over 60 years.
