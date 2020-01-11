Inaugural festival to feature national and regional music acts and arts
“Roots on the RidgeTM,” a new daylong music and arts festival, is coming this spring to Estes Park, Colo., a gateway community to Rocky Mountain National Park. The inaugural Roots on the Ridge festival is set for Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Estes Park Events Complex.
In partnership with The Ridgeline Hotel Estes Park, Roots on the Ridge will showcase the unique assets and creative spark of the Estes Park community with an immersive music and arts festival. The festival is currently seeking local artisan vendors to show- case and sell their crafts on the festival grounds.
Roots on the Ridge has also partnered with the Estes Arts District to support its mission to cultivate excitement, promote interaction and create memorable experiences for the betterment of the Estes Park community.
The festival music line-up will be announced and tickets will go on sale in mid-Janu- ary. More information on Roots on the Ridge and to complete the vendor applica- tion, log on to www.rootsontheridge.com.
