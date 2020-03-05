Join us on Friday, March 6th for gallery socials thru the village. Don your favorite shamrock green and come see what’s groovin’ in the local art world. Starting at 5 p.m. there will be a variety of happenings such as live music, tasty snacks, refreshments, show openings plus artists to chat with about their work. Bring a friend or come and meet some new friends and perhaps find a delightful piece of art to take home with you. Ride the free Estes Park trolley from 5:00-8:00 p.m. to help keep you warm between stops.
Collect gallery marks on a Groovy Gallery Travel Card for a chance to win a gift certificate for Claire’s Restaurant and Bar.
How to enter drawing:
1. Get a Groovy Gallery travel card.
2. Get a minimum of four different gallery signatures.
3. Add your contact information.
4. Turn in your signed travel card.
5. Done!
More event details at
March Participating Galleries
Alan Shadduck's Images of Estes Park-181(B) W Riverside Drive. Meet photographers Alan and Leanne. Enjoy complimentary fresh hot coffee and a 10% discount on all in-store purchases during the event. 5-8 p.m.
The Art Center of Estes Park 517 Big Thompson Ave. - 970-586-5882 The Art Center is featuring its latest exhibit, the Mentor/Student Show. For the event, the center is offering a door prize, for which the public is invited to sign up to win. You do not have to be present to win. An original, plein air watercolor "An Autumn Day" by founding member Charlotte Lloyd is being offered. Light refreshments served. 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Artisans 360 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-586-2151 Featuring wonderful American-made art and jewelry, you're sure to find something to love. Tasty snacks and beverages await you during this town wide event! 5-8 p.m.
Aspen and Evergreen Gallery 356 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-586-4355 Come flamingle with us as we present our March exhibit, Wings in Winter. The gallery will be im-peck-ablely dressed with the finest of local art, and local artists. How could it be anything short of owlsome? We will do our best to keep the bird puns from becoming hawkward. Our Meet the Artist party runs from 5-7 p.m.
Earthwood Collections 141 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-577-8100 Earthwood Collections will present live jazz with Max Wagner (sax) and Stu MacAskie (piano). We will have complementary wine, food and refreshments. Bring your friends and enjoy some socializing and perhaps find that new great piece of art. 5-8 p.m.
Inspired -Artisan Market & Studio 157 W. Elkhorn Avenue Unit 8, 970-685-8818 (2nd Floor in the Old Church Shops) Experience an art demonstration of the art medium alcohol inks, where visitors will get to see how they can be used to create landscape paintings and they will have the opportunity to try them out by making their own bookmark for free. 5-8 p.m.
Enjoy a true taste of Colorado along the FIRST FRIDAY! Art Groove route. Try a tasting or a flight at these recommended local craft beverage establishments.
Rock Cut Brewing Co. - Groovy Specials plus Zac Bunch photography & Local cartography by Cartology, Derek Brooks
Snowy Peaks Winery -Tasting room open until 7 p.m., 4-6 live music: Skip Neilson & Karen Nicholson
Elkins Tasting Room - Colorado style Whisky
Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co. - Art Displayed
Vino Giú - Chocolate, Wine, Cheese, Charcuterie and VitaJuwel - ½ Off Flights
Avant Garde Aleworks - ½ Off Tasting Flights
Come out and see beautiful artwork plus enjoy a true taste of Colorado.
