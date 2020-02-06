Join us on Friday, February 7th starting at 5 p.m. to enjoy gallery socials thru the village.
Winter is the perfect time to explore your local galleries. Starting at 5pm there will be a variety of happenings such as live music, tasty snacks, refreshments, show openings plus artists to chat with about their work. Bring a friend or come and meet some new friends and perhaps find a delightful piece of art to take home with you. Ride the free Estes Park Trolley from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. to help keep you warm between stops.
Collect gallery marks on a Groovy Gallery Travel Card for a chance to win a gift certificate for Nicky’s Steakhouse.
How to enter drawing:
1. Get a Groovy Gallery travel card. 2. Get a minimum of 4 different gallery signatures. 3. Add your contact information. 4. Turn in your signed travel card. 5. Done!
More event details at www.estesartsdistrict.org
February Participating Galleries
Alan Shadduck's Images of Estes Park, 181(B) W. Riverside Drive
Meet photographers Alan and Leanne. Enjoy complimentary fresh hot coffee and a 10% discount on all in-store purchases during the event. 5-8 p.m.
The Art Center of Estes Park 517 Big Thompson Ave. - 970-586-5882. Come see the "Meet the New Artists" exhibit from 5-8 in conjunction with the First Friday Art Groove. The featured new artists are Marie Massey-oil, Mary Morse-felt/fiber, Sally Richmond-oil and Doreen Vroman-acrylic. A door prize will be available to sign up to win. You do not have to be present to win. Light refreshments served. 5-8 p.m.
Earthwood Artisans 360 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-586-2151 Featuring great American-made art and jewelry, you're sure to find something to love. Tasty snacks and beverages await you during this town wide event. 5-8 p.m.
Aspen and Evergreen Gallery 356 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-586-4355 We welcome you to our newly renovated space for local art and great atmosphere. February showcases the Crimson and Blush exhibit. This show features original art inspired by the shades of the season. Our Meet the Artist event runs from 5-7 p.m.
Earthwood Collections 141 E. Elkhorn Ave. - 970-577-8100. Live jazz with Max Wagner (sax) and Stu MacAskie (piano). We will also have complementary wine, food and refreshments. 5-8 p.m.
Inspired -Artisan Market & Studio 157 W. Elkhorn Avenue Unit 8 970-685-8818 (2nd Floor in the Old Church Shops). Experience an art demonstration of the art medium alcohol inks, to see how they can be used to create landscape paintings and they will have the opportunity to try them out by making their own bookmark for free. 5-8 p.m.
Ride the free trolley between event locations from 5:00 through 8:00. Come enjoy the FIRST FRIDAY! Art Groove in town, enjoy some socializing and perhaps find that new great piece of art.
Enjoy a true taste of Colorado along the FIRST FRIDAY! Art Groove route. Try a tasting or a flight at these recommended local craft beverage establishments.
• Rock Cut Brewing Co. - Groovy Specials plus Zac Bunch photography & Local cartography by Cartology, Derek Brooks.
• Snowy Peaks Winery -Tasting room open until 7 p.m., 4-6 live music: Skip Neilson & Karen Nicholson.
• Elkins Tasting Room - Colorado style Whisky.
• Lumpy Ridge Brewing Co. - Art displayed.
•Vino Giú - Chocolate, wine, cheese, charcuterie and VitaJuwel - ½ Off flights.
•Avant Garde Aleworks - ½ off tasting flights.
Come out and see beautiful artwork plus enjoy a true taste of Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.