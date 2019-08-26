Brad Fitch and the TropiCowboy Band will perform their 16th annual Estes Park John Denver Tribute Concert Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the YMCA of the Rockies’ Ruesch Auditorium in Estes Park. This event is presented by and is a fund-raiser for the Estes Park Lions Club charities.
“This is one of the most gratifying shows we perform each year and we are proud to keep John Denver’s music, memory and message alive through this event, ” Fitch said. “Playing Denver’s songs is pure joy. I love seeing how people remember and enjoy his music and sing along to every word. These songs share messages that are as pertinent today as when Denver first wrote them.”
The opening act, the Mountain Town Trio, will begin at 5 p.m. with the John Denver Tribute starting at approximately 6:30. Reserved tickets are available on line at www.estesparklionsclub.org. General admission tickets can be purchased at the Estes Park Visitor Center, MacDonald Book Shop or at the auditorium the night of the concert. Additional information can be found at www.cowboybrad.com
Fitch, who lives in Estes Park, said, “I am blessed to perform with an incredible seven-piece band that interprets John Denver’s timeless songs with both reverence and a whole lot of fun.” The TropiCowboy Band features fiddle, pedal steel, dobro, banjo, bass, guitars, drums and harmony vocalists.
Funds raised are donated to Lions Club charities with the majority going to organizations for the sight and hearing impaired, community social services and local scholarships.
Lions Clubs International are 1.3 million men and women in 201 countries and geographic areas. They conduct vision and health screenings, build parks, support eye hospitals, award scholarships, assist youth, provide help in time of disaster, foster international relations and much more. And Lions Clubs’ cultural and environmental programs help us to understand, celebrate and protect our planet and its inhabitants.
