This weekend, July 19-20 will mark the 4th annual SnowyGrass Music Festival in Estes Park, an Upstream Concerts production. Friday kicks off with a no cover show on the Backyard Stage at Snowy Peaks Winery at 4:30 p.m. with The Jamesons Duo & special guests, KC Groves and Dusty Rider. Performances on the SnowyGrass stage begin at 6:30 p.m. with Pete Wernick of Hot Rize, along with Joan Wernick. Hunker Down will follow with a sound they call "Rocky Mountain Folk-n-Roll." The evening will close with an energetic performance by the 2019 Grammy nominated Bluegrass band out of Austin, Texas-Wood & Wire.
Saturday festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a musical activity for children. Musical performances begin at 11 a.m. with the duo, Dahlby & Nadine, followed by Jason Hicks & KC Groves, Ran Off The Rooster, The Cody Sisters, and Pete & Joan Wernick. The Blue Canyon Boys, winners of the 2008 Telluride Bluegrass Festival band contest, will bring our main stage performances to a grand finale. The festivities will continue at the nearby venue, The Barrel, with Bottlerocket Hurricane, for a no cover show.
Tickets are: Friday - $15. Saturday - $25. Two day passes are available for $35. Kids 12 & under are free. All proceeds from bar sales at Baldwin Park will benefit the non-profit, Estes Arts District. Local food trucks and other vendors will be on hand. Well-behaved dogs are welcome. Walking and biking in are encouraged. Please bring low-back chairs, and prepare for rain or sun. Baldwin Park is located at 271 Ivy St., Estes Park. Visit www.snowygrass.com for more information and tickets.
