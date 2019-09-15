The Art Center Of Estes Park Announces Upcoming Art Classes

Sept 19 & 20 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Landscape Painting in Pastel from Photos with Cliff Austin. Class fee: non-member $180, Art Center member-$162. Students bring own materials/supplies. A supply list is provided in the registration book at time of registration. Pastel painting Alla prima. The focus is on landscape painting. Techniques for approaching landscape painting will be explored. The class will be structured around the drawing and painting and development of expressive techniques of landscape art. The class will include ongoing critique, "how to" demos, and tutorials designed for each individual student's natural way with paint. Students will learn notans and planning before putting brush to canvas. All the “work” is planned before so the actual fun of paintings can show results.
Cliff Austin is a graduate of Denver Institute of Technology and the Rocky Mountain School of Art. He lives and has his studio in Aurora, CO. He has been painting and illustrating since 1980. He has affiliation with many Colorado art organizations such as the Pastel Society of Colorado, the Plein Air Artists of Colorado, the Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionists Society. The core of Cliff’s art is the relationship of light on shape using line and tone and color as it wraps and flows around the landscape and cityscape and figures. Colorful, Impressionistic, and sometimes very abstract are used to describe his work. Cliff has participated in the Estes Valley Plein Air National Paint Out sponsored by the Art Center the past two years, earning the Mayor’s Award last year.
Oct 16 10 a.m.-4 p.m. “Painting with Cathy Goodale-Painting from Photographs in a Creative Way. How to choose a subject. How to avoid just copying a photo.
Class fee: non member-$80, Art Center member $72.
To sign up or for further information contact the Art Center 970-586-5882.
The Estes Valley Plein Air exhibit is on display through to September 27th. Paintings created by the 33 participating artists can be viewed and are available for purchase. There are offerings of the various scenic views of the Estes Valley, nocturnes, paint our town and miniatures.
Also on display in the gallery are the outstanding works of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media. The Gallery is opened daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
