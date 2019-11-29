Elijah Holmes is pleased to once again present a community gathering to enjoy live music, local art and Elkins whisky.
Join in for the Season of Giving, this Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. at Elkins Distilling Co., 1825 N. Lake Ave.
Musicians
4:00- 4:50-Justin Faye
5:00-5:50-Dahlby & Nadine
6:00-6:30-Kim and James of the Mountain Town Trio
6:30-7:30-Brad Fitch and Mark Rashid
7:30-8:30-Gary Hall
Artisans
Elijah Holmes-Glass jewelry/art
White Elk’s Visions in Glass-Blown glass art
Greg Rodenmeyer-River’s Edge Woodworks
Austin Holmes-Art
Jeff Holoubek-Wire wrap jewelry & pointillism
Beth Engle-Bleach cloth work & mixed media
Otto Engle-Blacksmith art
Chris & Camille – Tye dye art
Special Thanks to:
• Thanks to McShan at Elkin’s Distillery for hosting the event
• Thanks to the musicians
• Thanks to the artisans
• Thanks to Elizabeth Guild for large toy donations
• Thanks to Antonio’s Pizza
• Thank you Estes Park News
Bring your toy donations for Bright Christmas and canned goods/donations for Crossroads Ministries. The box is already set up for collection! It will also be a great night to pick up Christmas gifts for your loved ones.
~Love & Light, Elijah
Elijah is a glass artist that truly takes the depth of the concept to heart and puts his love and reverence for all that was, all that is, and all that will be in every piece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.