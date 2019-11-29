Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Windy with snow showers before noon. Partly cloudy later. High near 25F. Winds W at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 17F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.