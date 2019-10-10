By: Penny Fox
It’s never too early to stock up on gifts for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas season — gifts that light up the eyes of the receivers, those one-of-a- kind items you've been looking for. A great way to get started is at "Treasure Tables" on October 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at The Pavilion in Stanley Fairgrounds. Free admission and plenty of parking. With over 60 vendors and artisans from throughout Colorado and many familiar faces from Estes Park, the choices will be varied and unique. From books, bird houses and baked goods to beautifully created handcrafted wood selections, soaps, journals, knitted items, embroidered tea towels, quilts and jewelry, you’ll find scores of artistic and unique items for sale. Enjoy the freshness of autumn air with the smell and taste of freshly baked goods as you leisurely shop the "Treasure Tables,” sponsored by the IY chapter of PEO.” Stop by the IY bake sale to take home something delicious. By attending this event, you support the mission of P.E.O: to grant more educational opportunities to women. Proceeds from P.E.O. Chapter IY will be sent to P.E.O. International to help fund educational scholarships, grants, awards and low-interest loans for women of all ages. Since its inception in 1869, P.E.O. International has given nearly $321 million dollars in financial assistance to almost 105,000 recipients.
Celebrate the season with a poinsettia at your front door. IY is taking orders now and is conveniently located next to IY baked items. These monies will go to local scholarships. This is an easy way to help others and get the Christmas season off to a good start for all.
Find the perfect gift for that special person in your life. Whether it’s a rocking chair or bread boards, a new work of art, or wearable art, you’ll have a great experience just browsing the tables in search of that unique gift item. You can munch on baked goods while shopping or take them home for the family to enjoy. And speaking of food! HEFF’s Cowboy Kitchen food truck will be on site from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. serving his special extraordinary food! Check out his FB page at Heff’s Cowboy Kitchen.
Treasure Tables has it all! Food, fun and fundraising while you shop! Doors open at 9:00 a.m. this Saturday at the Pavilion for a shopping extravaganza of Arts & Crafts. Come support Chapter IY and enjoy the spirit of giving. Follow us on Face Book: Treasure Tables Estes Park.
