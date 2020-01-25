The third annual Estes Park Wine and Chocolate Festival takes place Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Estes Park Event Center. Tickets are available for $40 for an individual and $70 for a couple at www.epwineandchocolate.com. This event typically sells out in advance.
The Estes Park Wine and Chocolate Festival is produced by the Town of Estes Park's Events Division in partnership with the Estes Park Wine Festival. Festival guests will receive samples from wineries and chocolatiers, browse wares from other vendors, and enjoy live entertainment. Admission includes a souvenir wine glass and a six-bottle wine tote. A designated driver ticket, which does not include the glass, wine samples, or the tote bag, is also available for $10. The Town of Estes Park will provide a free shuttle for guests the day of the event. Live music includes guitarist Steve Denny and New Orleans style jazz with the Royal Street Ramblers. A wine-tasting seminar is included.
Expected winery participants include: Aspen Peak Cellars; Black Arts Cellars; Blue Mountain Vineyards; Red Fox Cellars; Ten Bears Winery; Cottonwood Cellars/The Olathe Winery; Snowy Peaks Winery; Dragon Meadery; Mountain Spirit Winery; Bad Bitch Cellars; Wild Cider; Decadent Saint; Avanti Winery; Mechalore MeadWorks; Vinnie Fera; Water to Wine; Sweetheart Winery; Vino Passarelli; Colorado Sake; St. Vrain Cidery.
Expected chocolatier/sweets participants include: CST Sweets; Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory; Poppy Specialty Foods; CSTSweets; Sweet Solutions; Corey's Chocolate; Chocolaterie Stam; Goufrais German Cool Treat; Chocolove; Truffles in Paradise.
For tickets and information, visit www.epwineandchocolate.com, or contact Events staff at events@estes.org or 970-586-6104.
