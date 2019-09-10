One of the world’s premiere string quartets will be performing in the little neighboring town of Allenspark, a short 20-minute drive up Highway 7 from Estes Park.
On Saturday, September 14 the famed Takács String Quartet will be performing at The Old Gallery in Allenspark. The quartet has been the recipient of three Gramophone Awards, a Grammy Award, three Japanese Record Academy Awards, Disc of the Year at the inaugural BBC Music Magazine Awards and Ensemble Album of the Year at the Classical Brits.
The quartet consists of Edward Dusinberre, violin; Harumi Rhodes, violin; Geraldine Walther, viola and András Fejér, cello. Members of the Takács Quartet are Faculty Fellows at the University of Colorado Boulder where they have helped develop a string program with a special emphasis on chamber music. The quartet is known to play with a unique blend of drama, warmth and humor, that combines four distinct musical personalities and brings fresh insights to the string quartet repertoire.
The ensemble performs regularly in venues like the Aspen Music Festival, but they have grown to love performing for audiences along the Peak-to-Peak Highway. For a couple of decades, under the sponsorship of the Chamber Music Society of Estes Park, the ensemble performed regularly at the Stanley Hotel and Hempel Hall—a tradition that was ended by the epic flood of 2013.
Fortunately for Allenspark, Dave Pinkow, the Community Host for the event at The Old Gallery and a former CU music faculty member, was contacted by a member of the quartet who expressed an interest in resuming their performances in nearby mountain communities.
“The Old Gallery is a perfect place, and many of us had been dreaming of their performing at TOG for some time. Now, for a fourth year, the Takács Quartet has graciously agreed to perform at The Old Gallery—they love the acoustics here and the intimacy of the venue. We’re just thrilled,” Pinkow said.
Tickets are $50 in advance and are available at The Old Gallery and theoldgallery.org There are a limited number of tickets available for this event and it’s always a sell-out. The concert starts at 4:30 p.m, with wine and light snacks available as well.
The Old Gallery is located at 14863 Colorado Highway 7, next to the Allenspark Fire Station. Carpooling to the event is encouraged as parking is limited at The Old Gallery. Fortunately, overflow parking is available east of the Gallery on the Highway 7 right of way and in the parking lot just on the other side of the Fire Station.
