On January 21st of 2017, millions of women and allies around the world took to the streets to make themselves seen and heard, demonstrating to advance women’s human rights. The Women’s March movement has announced that on January 18, 2020, women worldwide will march yet again in the 4th Annual Global Women’s March.
Local organizers in Estes Park have planned a rally in Bond Park to support the 2020 Women’s March. The rally will be an informal, peaceful gathering of people who support the core belief of the Women’s March, which is that women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights.
The mission of Women’s March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists and organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events. Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.
If you would like to participate, please gather at the gazebo in Bond Park at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 18th. Please feel free to make your own signs of support if you wish to do so.
