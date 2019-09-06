Immerse yourself in Celtic culture at the highland festival this weekend in Estes Park. Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival, Inc. hosts the largest such festival in the country. The event includes Scottish athletics, the best in Celtic rock and folk music, and live field performances.
2019 Festival Field Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, & Sunday Sept. 6-8, 2019.
For more than three decades, Estes Park has been the backdrop for one of the nation's largest celebrations of the heritage, the sounds, the tastes, and the arts of the Scottish and Irish cultures. Held annually the weekend after Labor Day with guests hailing from Great Britain, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and, of course, the United States.
One of the weekend highlights is the free hour-long parade on Elkhorn Avenue, Estes Park's main street starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Bagpipes, drummers, dancers, clans in tartan, Dogs of the British Isles, brass military bands and precision drill teams give a preview of what can be seen on the festival grounds.
Festival Activities:
Scottish Irish Shopping Markets: Browse a variety of Scottish and Irish vendors in the shopping tents to find highland inspired jewelry, clothing, kilts, accessories, home décor, and more.
Scottish Athletics: Strong Man Competition. On the Festival field, there will be hammer throws, putting the stone, and caber throwing contests.
Dogs Of the British Isles: Dog Agility & Herding, Terrier Races & Dog Exhibit Booths
Tattoo Estes 2019 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
2019 Estes Celtic Folk Concert - Friday, September 6, 2019, 7:00 p.m.
2019 Estes Ceilidh Rock Concert - Saturday, September 7, 2019, 7:00 p.m.
2019 Featured Entertainers:
Albannach * Syr * Tempest * The Gothard Sisters * Sligo Rags * The Brigadoons * Seamus Kennedy * Chambless & Muse *Gobs O'Phun *Singing Pilgrams * Macgilliossa Band * Athletics * Us/intl Jousting Championships * Pipe Band Competitions * Irish Dance * Highland Dance * Exhibitions Dogs Of The British Isles * Folk Music
Join the jousting knights, Irish and Highland dancer, hoisting athletes, bagpipers, groups and families of all ages who will be catching the Celtic spirit at this festival - surrounded by the scenic peaks of Estes Park!
You can buy tickets or festival packages, including a three-day pass, and VIP packages by calling 1-800-90ESTES or go to scotfest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.