Join YMCA of the Rockies on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 28 for the 12th annual 5K Turkey Trot!
Online registration is now open at ymcarockies.org and strongly encouraged. Get out and get active before celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday! Participants in costumes, those wanting to walk and babes in strollers are all certainly welcome. Dogs are also welcome, as long as they remain on a leash. Check-in at the Hempel Auditorium beginning at 7 a.m. and the race will begin shortly after at 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st place female, 1st place male, and the 1st place person 16 and under. The YMCA of the Rockies Turkey Trot is free and open to the public, free-will donations will be accepted to support the camper scholarship program. Celebrate after the race in the Sweet Memorial Program Building with refreshments and door prizes! For any inquiries, please call 970-586-3341, ext. 1104.
