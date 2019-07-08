The Highland Brass, Estes Park’s own brass quintet, will present a concert on Wednesday, July 10 at Performance Park, Estes Park’s outdoor concert facility on west Elkhorn Ave., starting at 7:00 p.m. The free performance is part of the Cultural Arts Council of Estes Park’s Wednesday Night Live concert series.
Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. The concert will be performed, rain or shine.
The brass group will perform a wide variety of music including marches, ragtime and jazz. Selections to be performed include “You’re A Grand Old Flag,” “Get Me To The Church On Time,” “Bill Bailey,” “This Is My Country,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
Members of the Highland Brass are: Loren Johnson, trumpet and flugelhorn; Dave Scott, trumpet and flugelhorn; Jerry Brubaker, horn; Curtis Fox, trombone; and Chuck Varilek, bass. Members of the group also perform with the Estes Park Jazz Big Band as well as the Estes Park Village Band.
The Highland Brass performs for concerts and special events in Estes Park as well as in surrounding communities.
For more information about the band or the concert, please contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704.
