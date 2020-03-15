Shake Your Shamrocks At Circle 119 American Legion Hall On St. Patrick’s Day

Put on your best green finery and get ready to shake your shamrocks at the Circle 119 American Legion Post’s St. Patrick’s Day Party Tuesday, March 17th. Not Irish? No problem! We’ll provide you with documentation to be an official citizen of the Emerald Isle for the evening. The festivities begin at 5 o’clock and food will be served until 7:30 p.m.
In addition to the traditional fare we’ve all come to expect on St. Patrick’s Day—Guinness and specialty cocktails will be featured—guest chef John Marshall is preparing a full buffet of Irish culinary favorites. The menu includes:
• Corned beef and cabbage
• Vegan Irish stew
• Lamb stew
• Shepherd’s pie
• Soda bread
• Yummy desserts
The cover charge is $13 for Legion members; $17 for non-members; and $7 for children under the age of 12. All prices are per person.
In addition to a meal that would make any leprechaun proud, partygoers will singalong to Irish tunes throughout the evening and will have the opportunity to take part in a treasure hunt challenging their knowledge of Irish trivia.
Come join the celebration and help support the Circle 119 American Legion Post, located at the intersection of Highways 7 and 36 in Estes Park.
