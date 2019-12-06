The Estes Park Jazz Big Band and Estes Park Village Band will present a Holiday Concert of traditional Christmas music as well as newer songs for the holidays on Sunday, December 8. The free concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Estes Park High School Theater.
Sharing the conducting duties for Sunday’s program will be Jeff Klintberg and Chuck Varilek.
The Jazz Big Band, under the direction of Chuck Varilek, will begin the concert with a medley of songs from the animated “Charlie Brown Christmas.” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is the next selection, featuring a vocal duet from Julie and Chuck Varilek, followed by a Latin rhythm version of “Deck The Halls.” Curtis Fox will next be featured as trombone soloist on “Christmas Time Is Here.” The Jazz Big Band will close their portion of the concert with Mariah Carey’s hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” featuring soloist Jan McCown-Ertl.
After a short intermission to reset the stage, Jeff Klintberg will direct the Village Band on “Westminster Carol” and “Away In A Manger.” Klintberg will finish with Claude T. Smith’s rendition of the hymn “God Of Our Fathers.”
Varilek will then direct the band on “Minor Alterations,” a slightly non-traditional take on traditional Christmas carols, followed by “Silent Night” and “An Irving Berlin Christmas. ”
For the band’s traditional end-of-concert sing-along, Scott Anderson will lead the audience in singing band member Jerry Brubaker’s arrangement of “The Ultimate Christmas Sing-Along,” including well-known Christmas songs “Jingle Bells,” “Deck The Halls,” “Silent Night” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
The Village Band has been performing free concerts in the Estes Park community each year for the past 37 years.
The Jazz Big Band has been performing free concerts in the Estes Park community each year for the past 27 years.
The Estes Park Village Band and Jazz Big Band are community bands made up of adult and school age musicians from the Estes Park area as well as from surrounding communities. New members are always welcome to perform with the bands.
Call Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.