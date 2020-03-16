The Town of Estes Park’s Events Division announces the cancellation of the Bigfoot Days festival scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at the Events Complex. This decision adheres to the COVID-19 recommendations put into place March 15, 2020 by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which call for the cancellation of events for 50 people or more:
“As of March 15, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, recommends that event organizers (groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more.”
Events Director Rob Hinkle commented, “The Town of Estes Park Colorado is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and adapting its operations to do our part with the paramount goal of supporting the health and welfare of our residents and guests. We expect to hold Bigfoot Days again in spring 2021.”
For information on the status of other upcoming events, stay tuned to the Events Complex website: www.estesparkeventscomplex.com. For additional information on the Town of Estes Park’s adaptations to the public health recommendations on COVID-19, please visit www.estes.org/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.